Beyonce Slays at Coachella Week 2 With Surprise Guest J Balvin

Beyonce Brings Out Surprise Guest J. Balvin who Performed 'Mi Gente' at Coachella Week 2

Beyonce did not disappoint at Coachella week 2 ... it was as good as week 1, with a bonus.

Bey brought out a surprise guest ... J Balvin, who performed "Mi Gente."

The set list was basically the same as week 1, but there were new celebs in the audience, including Jessica Alba and Vanessa Hudgens.

Beyonce and sister Solange had a dance-off ... a definite fan favorite.

The biggest difference from week 1 ... 4 new outfit changes and this time all the backup dancers changed from yellow to pink. Destiny's Child, Solange and Jay Z all changed it up in the wardrobe department from week 1.

The jury has pretty clearly spoken ... one of the great performances at the festival in its 19-year history.