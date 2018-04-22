Travis Barker's Music Festival Will Have Breastfeeding Area

Travis Barker Breastfeeding Area at My Music Fest ... So Punk Rock!

Travis Barker doesn't think there should be an age limit for rocking out, so he's throwing what could possibly be the most kid-friendly music festival ever, complete with a breastfeeding area for new moms.

Barker's Back to the Beach Fest is going down next weekend in Huntington State Beach in Southern California. Headliners include 311, Sublime With Rome, as well as the original Fishbone lineup, Barker playing with Goldfinger and loads more.

Kids under 10 get in free, which isn't unusual for music festivals, but BTTB doesn't want to exclude anyone, so they're setting up a special quiet zone for nursing moms.

That's not all ... there will also be a Lil Punk Zone where kids can rock out safely. We're told Barker got the inspiration from taking his own kids on the road everywhere and wanted other families to see what it's like to rock out with their little ones. All those diapers should also keep the porta potty lines down, too.