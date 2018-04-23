Draya Michele Wedgies Out During Hot Beach Shoot

Draya Michele Wedgies Out In Miami During Hot Beach Shoot

With her NFL fiance heading to D.C. in a few months, Draya Michele is soaking up all the Miami sun she can take while she's got the chance!

The former 'Basketball Wives' star hit the sand in South Beach looking smokin' hot -- and posed for a beachfront photo shoot.

She's a bikini designer so we're guessing the suit is probably part of her collection.

Of course, her baby daddy, Orlando Scandrick, just signed a new contract with the Washington Redskins ... so she'll be spending A LOT more time on the East Coast.

Too bad ... warm weather suits her.