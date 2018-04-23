Kellyanne Conway Says Melania Is 'Superior' First Lady ... to Michelle Obama

EXCLUSIVE

Kellyanne Conway says Melania Trump is a "superior" First Lady to Michelle Obama ... and the country is lucky to have her.

Yep, that's the word she used.

We spotted the White House counselor in D.C. and asked about reports that Melania has gotten the cold shoulder from U.S. magazines while Obama appeared on at least a dozen during Barack's 8 years in office.

"Melania Trump is such a superior and excellent First Lady," Kellyanne told TMZ ... "This country is so lucky to have her."

Conway proceeded to rave about Melania's achievements ... calling her a wonderful role model for women and girls.

"I don't think she needs to be on the cover of a magazine for everyone to see how wonderful her work is."