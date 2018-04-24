Meek Mill's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Justice is Served ... But it's Bittersweet

Meek Mill's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Calls Rapper's Prison Release Bittersweet

EXCLUSIVE

Meek Mill's lawyer is happy, optimistic and feels vindicated after a long legal war finally led to the rapper's release from prison ... but he's not popping the champagne just yet.

Joe Tacopina tells TMZ he's relieved because Meek finally gets to be home with his family where he belongs, but still seems to be in disbelief over all the trouble he had to go through to get there ... which he says is unlike anything he's ever seen before.

Tacopina points specifically to the actions of Judge Genece Brinkley, who he feels had a legal vendetta against Meek from day one and was consistently unprofessional. On the plus side, Joe feels his time dealing with the judge is coming to an end ... whether it's by her choice or not.

More importantly, Tacopina firmly believes Meek is out of jail for good -- regardless of what Judge Brinkley does -- and eventually the right ruling will be made and he'll officially be a free man.

Hey, they've waited this long ...