Meek Mill Walks Out of Prison ... First Time Since Nov.

Meek Mill Walks Out of Prison for First Time Since November Sentencing (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Meek Mill is about to step out of prison for the first time since being thrown behind bars in the fall ... and TMZ is live streaming.

The Philly-based rapper is set to walk out of Chester State Correctional Institution any minute now after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered bail for Meek so he could go free ... overruling Judge Genece Brinkley, who wanted to keep him in there for at least another 60 days.

We broke the story ... Meek was ordered to be released Tuesday, and he issued a statement thanking the District Attorney's Office, the PA Supreme Court, his legal team and all of his friends, family and fans who showed support while he was locked up. He was facing a 2-4 year prison sentence that was handed down at the beginning of November.

He also said he plans to shine a light on other cases where people of color are improperly jailed, and promised to fight to overturn his OG conviction and resume his rap career.

76ers co-owner Michael Rubin has said he'll personally be picking Meek up from prison and sources tell us the plan is to drive him straight to Wells Fargo Arena where he'll be the team's VIP guest for Game 5 of their playoff series tonight.

The only catch ... will Meek be able to make it to the game in time?

Welcome back, Meek!