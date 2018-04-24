Mitt Romney Heckles Russell Westbrook ... at Jazz Game

Mitt Romney ... talking crap?!

Yep -- it all went down at the Jazz game Monday night where a man running for senator in Utah sat on the court to watch his team take on the OKC Thunder in Game 4 of their playoff series.

When Russell Westbrook racked up his 4th foul in the first half ... Romney (wearing his own customized Jazz jersey) started talking smack ... heckling Russ from a really close distance!

This game has everything, including Mitt Romney taunting Westbrook lol pic.twitter.com/dGmu2v9RFy — Ricky Wobfio (@World_Wide_Wob) April 24, 2018

Good news for Mitt ... the Jazz were able to close it out and eventually won the game 113-96 ... taking a 3-1 lead in the series.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Oklahoma City ... wonder if Mitt will fuel up the jet and keep the rivalry going?

So far, no word from Westbrook ... but ya gotta think he'll have something to say eventually.