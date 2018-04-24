Rich The Kid Sticks To Rappin' About 'Dead Friend' Lil Uzi Vert

Rich The Kid Lil Uzi Vert Is a 'Dead Friend'

Rich the Kid made it pretty clear there's no hope for reconciliation when it comes to his beef with Lil Uzi Vert and all you have to do is listen to the lyrics of his new diss song, "Dead Friends."

We got Rich the Kid out in NYC Monday and asked him about the beef. RTK dodged our question about the feud in favor of rapping the lyrics from his new track and that's telling, especially if you've seen the video.

If you haven't ... RTK puts out a hit, murders and buries what everyone believes is a Lil Uzi look-alike six feet under.

If there was any doubt the guy in the video was supposed to be Lil Uzi, RTK seems to clear that one up.