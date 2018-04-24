Sean Spicer Reuniting With A Trump ... In Wax

Sean Spicer is back to repping a Trump, but this time it's the First Lady, Melania, as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City.

Spicer is launching the "Give Melania a Voice" experience at the wax museum this Wednesday. It's Madame Tussauds' first wax figure of the First Lady and it'll be interactive, which might explain why Spicer is doing the honor.

Visitors will be able to tweet on Melania's behalf from a tweeting station nearby, which will then go live to a FLOMT (First Lady of Madame Tussauds) account.

Spicer will also participate in a Q&A at the unveiling about his time in the White House, but is keeping it short, just like an ol' White House press conference. The whole event is expected to last 15 minutes.