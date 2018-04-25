Beyonce, Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams Hang Post Coachella

Beyonce Destiny's Child Reunion Not Over Still Hangin' With Kelly & Michelle

The Destiny's Child reunion is still going strong post-Coachella because all three ladies stepped out together Tuesday night in L.A. for a fashion event.

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams attended the Dundas traveling pop-up store opening in West Hollywood. Beyonce wore the designer threads for her 2017 Grammy performance.

It's not unusual for Kelly and Beyonce to hang together offstage, but Michelle rarely tags along. She's there, but hard to spot ... in the back.

The trio are fresh off a highly successful Coachella reunion, but certainly looks like the show's not over yet.