Chuck D Meek Should Make 'Message' Music ... His Fans Will Follow

Chuck D Says Meek Mill's Music Should Carry a Message Now

EXCLUSIVE

Chuck D says Meek Mill is not the same man -- or artist -- he was when he first went into prison 5 months ago ... and, as such, his music should reflect it going forward.

We got the Public Enemy MC Tuesday at LAX on the heels of the news Meek was being released from prison, and Chuck thinks the Philly rapper is a changed person for the better now that he is back on the outside.

Our photog asks if this will inspire Meek to start putting out tracks that will carry a message. Based on his answer (and also his own personal history) ... we're assuming Chuck wouldn't be mad if he started speaking for the people.