Macy Gray Wears a 'Make Kanye Great Again' Hat

Macy Gray I Wanna Try ... To 'Make Kanye Great Again'

Macy Gray tried to say goodbye to Kanye West, and she choked -- but rather than walk away and stumble ... she's reaching out to him with her own customized take on his MAGA ball cap.

The singer-songwriter posted a photo late Wednesday of herself rocking a red "Make Kanye Great Again" hat -- a clear response to Kanye's polarizing headwear choice Wednesday while hanging with some music execs.

Kanye's bold declaration of love for the Prez -- as he plotted out the release plans for his 2 new albums -- ignited the Internet and prompted some of his celeb pals, like Snoop Dogg, Janelle Monae and John Legend, to post thinly-veiled criticisms.

I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can't be blind to the truth. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

Looks like Macy will second that emotion (s/o Smokey Robinson).