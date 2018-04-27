Bill Cosby Alma Mater Temple U Yanks Honorary Degree

Bill Cosby's Alma Mater Temple University Rescinds Honorary Degree

Breaking News

Bill Cosby just lost one of his last honorary degrees ... this one from the very school he graduated from.

Temple University gave Cosby the honor back in 1991. However, Friday, the school released a statement saying, "Today the Temple University Board of Trustees has accepted the recommendation of the University to rescind the honorary degree."

Cosby served as a member on the board for decades before resigning in 2014. Andrea Constand -- the woman at the center of the sexual assault trial -- was a former Temple Women's Basketball Administrator.

Since allegations against Cosby started to surface, he's lost more than 20 certificates from colleges and universities.

On Thursday, Cosby was found guilty on 3 charges of indecent aggravated assault ... he faces up to 30 years in prison.