TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Josh Rosen Turns Up After NFL Draft ... It's a Dance Party!

4/27/2018 11:23 AM PDT

Josh Rosen Turns Up After NFL Draft, It's a Dance Party!

EXCLUSIVE

If Josh Rosen REALLY has a chip on his shoulder after getting picked 10th, he didn't show it after the NFL Draft -- because he was in a GREAT mood celebrating at a post-event dance party!!

Rosen, along with family members and close friends, was all smiles at a nearby hot spot in Dallas -- where the QB and his crew got a special private area to celebrate his new job with the AZ Cardinals. 

There were bottle service girls, signs that read "Cards" -- and Sheck Wes' "Mo Bamba" banging from the speakers. 

Afterward, Rosen kept the party going back at the hotel -- dancing away like he just became a millionaire ... because he just did!

Yeah, he might have been the 4th QB selected -- but he's still a FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK!

Congrats!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web