Josh Rosen Turns Up After NFL Draft, It's a Dance Party!

If Josh Rosen REALLY has a chip on his shoulder after getting picked 10th, he didn't show it after the NFL Draft -- because he was in a GREAT mood celebrating at a post-event dance party!!

Rosen, along with family members and close friends, was all smiles at a nearby hot spot in Dallas -- where the QB and his crew got a special private area to celebrate his new job with the AZ Cardinals.

There were bottle service girls, signs that read "Cards" -- and Sheck Wes' "Mo Bamba" banging from the speakers.

Afterward, Rosen kept the party going back at the hotel -- dancing away like he just became a millionaire ... because he just did!

Yeah, he might have been the 4th QB selected -- but he's still a FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK!

Congrats!!