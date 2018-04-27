Robert Shapiro Cosby Verdict Huge Victory for #MeToo

Robert Shapiro Says Cosby Guilty Verdict is Victory for #MeToo Movement

EXCLUSIVE

Robert Shapiro knows a thing or two about defending guilty clients -- sorry, O.J. -- but he says no one could have successfully defended Bill Cosby.

We got the famous lawyer Thursday night leaving Avra restaurant in Bev Hills, and he thinks the 5 women who testified about Cosby's M.O. sealed his fate.

He also thinks it was super stupid of Cosby to go off on prosecutors after the verdict ... because the judge has yet to sentence him.

But, Shapiro thinks the most stunning thing about the verdict is that it's a testament to the power of the #MeToo movement.