Mike Vick Stoked for Lamar Jackson Good Luck Breaking My Records!

Mike Vick Stoked for Lamar Jackson: Good Luck Breaking My Records!

EXCLUSIVE

Mike Vick is pretty happy for Lamar Jackson -- telling TMZ Sports he's thrilled the QB was selected in the 1st round of the NFL Draft ... and challenged the QB to break his NFL records!!

Of course, Vick holds the NFL records for most career rushing yards by a QB (6,109) and single season rushing yards by a QB (1,039) ... but a lot of people believe Jackson has the potential to do better!

"All records are made to be broken," Vick told us in Dallas.

He also thinks having Jackson and RG3 on the same is a GOOD thing -- and not a problem.

We also asked who's more explosive -- Vick or Jackson?

Guess what Vick said ...