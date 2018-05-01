Yodeling Kid Famous on Spotify Just Look At My Numbers!!!

Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey's 'Famous' Got 600k Spotify Streams on Release Date

EXCLUSIVE

Yodel Kid's taking more than just country music by storm ... the kid's officially a global superstar and he's got enormous Spotify numbers to prove it.

11-year-old Mason Ramsey -- the boy who became famous after yodeling at a Walmart in Illinois -- racked up more than 600k streams on the giant music streaming service after his "Famous" single dropped Friday. And those numbers only swelled over the weekend -- as of Monday, Mason's got a whopping 2.13 million streams (and counting) to become the most-streamed country song globally on Spotify.

What's more impressive ... we're told Mason's global success has also boosted Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" by more than 2,000%. It's the song Mason yodeled last month during an impromptu performance that set the internet on fire.

But that's not all ... After killing it at Stagecoach, Mason's also now No. 1 on iTunes in the good 'ol US of A and in the UK for country music.