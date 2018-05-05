Big Sean Sprucing Up His Mansion ... Just in Time for Summer

Big Sean Remodeling Beverly Hills Mansion Just in Time for Summer

EXCLUSIVE

Big Sean's got big plans to get his pad just right for summer pool parties ... and that means making sure his kitchen's on point, too.

The rapper's obtained a building permit for his 7-bed, 8-bath, 11,000 sq. ft. Beverly Hills mansion -- which was formerly Slash's -- to remove and enlarge the window facing the swimming pool ... according to L.A. City docs.

There's also a permit for Sean's home to re-plaster the pool and add some new lighting.

But Big Sean's biggest project -- according to the docs -- is pumping around $22k into a remodeling job to his kitchen and bathroom.

We broke the story ... the rapper bought the home from the legendary rocker in November at a Slash'ed price. Apparently, he's using what he saved to really deck out the digs.