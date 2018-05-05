Kate Middleton and Prince William's Baby, Prince Louis, Seen Up Close for First Time

Kensington Palace just showed off Kate Middleton and Prince William's new bundle of joy to the whole world for the first time -- and he's royally cute.
The photo of Prince Louis -- full name Louis Arthur Charles -- was taken by Kate on April 26 ... just 3 days after his birth. The Royal babe looks like a natural in his first ever self-portrait ... and mighty cozy in his little white outfit.
Kensington also released an adorable pic from May 2 of Louis' older sister, Princess Charlotte, giving him a kiss on her third birthday.
As we reported ... Kate gave birth to her baby boy almost 2 weeks ago at St. Mary's Hospital in London.
Folks were placing bets on what his name would be -- the favorite was Arthur -- but it's clear now ... he's the perfect lil' Louis.