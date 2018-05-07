2018 Met Gala Rihanna Tips Hat to the Pope For 'Heavenly' Event

2018 Met Gala Brings Out Celebrities' Heavenly Fashion A-Game

The 2018 Met Gala has quite the theme this year, and it'll be interesting to see if the Hollywood elite stick to its holy overtones. Let us pray?

Celebs started trickling into the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday evening in NYC for this year's Gala -- hosted by Anna Wintour with a "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Yeah, we didn't know what to expect either ... until Rihanna showed up rocking the traditional Papal headgear.

Other early arrivals include George and Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace, Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, and Blake Lively -- and of course many more are expected.

Traditional Vatican garb is on display throughout the museum, but it's unclear how many celebs will follow in RiRi's footsteps with the theme. One thing's for sure, though ... A LOT of them definitely got the heavenly memo, especially Katy Perry.

Keep checking back ... we'll be updating this gallery as more people arrive.

Cue the "Hallelujah" entrance music.