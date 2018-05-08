Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pack on the PDA Shoe Shopping in NYC

Kylie & Travis Grabbing the Goods ... If the Shoe Fits

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went shoe shopping in NYC the day after the Met Gala, and it was a very hands-on experience for him ... just ask Kylie's ass.

The couple hit up Stadium Goods, which sells rare sneakers, and they couldn't keep their paws off each other, especially Travis ... who got a solid hold of Kylie's rear during the PDA sesh. KJ opted for the more traditional hugs and kisses.

They attended the Gala together Monday night hand-in-hand, and have been pretty much inseparable since their daughter, Stormi, was born.

BTW ... Travis turned 26 was last week, with mama and baby coming along for the ride. Looks like he's still enjoying a healthy serving of cake. Gotta love leftovers!