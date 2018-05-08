2018 Met Gala After the Mass ... It's RiRi's After-Party!

Celebs Switch Up the Holy Fashion for Rihanna's Met Gala After-Party

Hollywood took a second crack at high fashion after the 2018 Met Gala -- only this time they ditched the Catholic wear ... and opted for stuff that might make Jesus blush.

Tons of celebs hit up NYC's Up&Down nightclub Monday night for Rihanna's Met Gala after-party, and a lot of them changed out of their crowns, wings and lengthy gowns into more traditional clubbing getups.

While their earlier outfits were fine and dandy ... nothing beats classic partying gear, if you ask us. Some of the stars who showed up included Kim K, Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Pharrell, Mary J. Blige, Cassie, Diddy, Blake Lively, Justin Theroux, Paris Jackson and lots more.

Some A-listers stuck to their earlier digs, like Donald Glover. Can't blame him, though -- the dude looked great in that purple tux.

Different strokes ...