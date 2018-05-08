Post Malone Covers Elvis Presley in Surprise Nashville Bar Performance

EXCLUSIVE
Post Malone was feeling the honky-tonk vibes in Nashville ... so much so he hopped onstage and busted out some impromptu Elvis for the crowd!
The rapper hit up Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Monday night with a few friends and security guards, and joined the band for a short surprise set ... according to patrons at the bar. We're told Posty did a few covers, but most notably rocked Presley's 1954 hit "That's All Right."
Check out the vid -- seems like someone in the crowd got a little too fired up from Malone's gig and almost got kicked out of the place.
But, it ended up being all right ... mama.