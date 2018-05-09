Offset My $150k Chain Was Stolen!!

Offset's $150k Chain Stolen from Hotel Room

10:40 AM PT -- Cardi B actually broke the bad news to Offset. We're told he left the chain on the table Tuesday before flying back to Atlanta -- and later, Cardi called to tell him the jewelry was missing.

Offset's neck is a little lighter today, and he ain't happy about it -- someone jacked a $150,000 chain out of his NYC hotel room ... TMZ has learned.

According to law enforcement sources, the chain was stolen sometime Tuesday evening from Offset's room at a lower East side hotel. We're told the jewelry was last seen on a coffee table in the room.

It's unclear which piece the thieves made off with, but they had plenty of options after Monday's Met Gala, where the Migos rapper was dripping in multiple gold and diamond chains.

No arrests yet. We're told cops are checking surveillance cameras near the elevator banks to see if they can spot the grand larceny suspect.

Offset's week in NYC has been very eventful. We broke the story -- he and Cardi B got into a verbal dispute with an autograph seeker after the Met Gala ... which ended with Offset's entourage beating the hell out of the guy.