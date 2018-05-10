Danielle Bregoli's Security Gets in Brawl After Fan Rushes Stage

Danielle Bregoli Security Brawls with Stage Crasher

Danielle Bregoli never skipped a beat when her security team got into a crazy brawl during the middle of her performance ... and TMZ's got the video.

Danielle -- aka Bhad Bhabie -- was performing Wednesday night at SOB's in NYC when someone, out of nowhere, bum-rushed the stage. Sources tell us Danielle's security blocked the guy from getting any closer ... and the fight broke out when the guy started swinging.

The melee spilled into the back of the venue before the dust settled. It's unclear why the guy rushed the stage. Cops were not called.

We talked to Danielle earlier in the day and asked her about Cardi B and Offset's entourage beating the crap out of an aggressive autograph seeker.

Danielle thinks no one has the balls to step to her. Hmm ... she might wanna rethink. Plus, has she already forgotten this?