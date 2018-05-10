T.I. Throws Shade on Brian Grazer's Gucci Mane Biopic

T.I. I Turned Down Grazer for Biopic!! But, Good for Gucci Mane?

T.I. is tired of setting the record straight about his record in trap music, which probably explains why he's shading mega producer Brian Grazer's planned biopic on Gucci Mane.

We got T.I. out in Bev Hills Wednesday and asked him about Brian's big news -- he told us he's doing an "8 Mile"-style movie about Gucci because he sees the rapper as the "progenitor of trap music."

For starters, Tip dropped a bombshell, saying he turned down Brian's movie proposal way back in the day. Translation: Gucci's gettin' my trappy seconds!

As for the dispute about who's the true godfather of trap ... T.I. got pretty intense, calling it "idiocy" to even talk about it at this point.

