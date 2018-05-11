'Arrow' Star John Barrowman Target Punk'd Out But, I'm Fighting Homeless Issue On My Own

'Arrow' Star John Barrowman Disses Target, Steps Up to Tackle Homelessness

John Barrowman's hatched an idea that'll benefit the homeless while simultaneously shading Target for an embarrassing incident.

We got the "Arrow" star Friday at LAX, and got an update on what happened after Target employees in West Hollywood tried to stop him from buying a homeless man a t-shirt, grooming kit and gift card. The store publicly promised to take some helpful action after the story went viral.

But, John tells us Target all but went radio silent -- so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

He's partnered up with the folks at Represent to sell t-shirts with 100% of proceeds going to help the homeless.

The shirts appear to be taking a not-so-subtle jab at Target, just like John does in this clip.