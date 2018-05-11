'Jersey Shore' Ronnie Back Together with Baby Mama ... Reporting for Daddy Duty

'Jersey Shore' Ronnie on Daddy Duty, Back with Baby Mama After Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama, Jen Harley, are hanging out together again, apparently making the co-parenting thing work ... after their physical altercation last month.

The couple had reportedly broken up after an explosive fight, which Jen posted on Instagram Live, but they were one big happy fam, pushing their one-month-old daughter in a stroller Wednesday in Vegas. The couple did a little window shopping in the Caesars Palace Forum Shops.

The distance between 'em doesn't exactly scream warm and fuzzy, so it might be too soon to say they've fully reconciled ... but ya gotta start somewhere.

Ronnie apologized for going berserk during their fight, saying he acted on his gut and not rationally -- but the t-shirt he's wearing says otherwise.