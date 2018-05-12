Kylie's Former Bodyguard I Am NOT the Father!!!

Kylie Jenner's former Bodyguard Tim Chung Says He's Not Stormi's Dad

Kylie Jenner's former bodyguard belatedly stepped up and said, he's not Stormi's daddy.

Tim Chung tried putting Internet rumors to rest -- that he and not Travis Scott is the father -- by posting this ...

"I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only."

He then goes on the attack ... "There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family."

Short story ... it was impossible for Tim to be the father, because he never hooked up with Kylie.

It's an about-face from Tim's coy reaction Thursday night outside Delilah nightclub in WeHo.