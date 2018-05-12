Yo Gotti Concert Shooting Outside Venue, 1 Dead

Yo Gotti Shooting Erupts Outside Concert ... 1 Dead

EXCLUSIVE

Yo Gotti's concert Friday night was interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire, and a person was shot dead.

It happened near the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri. The rapper was on stage at around 11:30 PM when police got a call that someone had been shot in a nearby parking lot.

Police and paramedics raced to the scene and when they got there they pronounced the victim dead.

Witnesses say a fight had broken out and in the middle of the melee someone fired a gun.

Law enforcement can't say for sure if the people involved in the fight and shooting had attended the concert, but given the time of night and the proximity to the venue it appears there's some connection.

Dwayne Bowe, who performed with Yo Gotti, took to Instagram to express his frustration over the violence.