Janet Jackson Spends Mother's Day in Park With Son Eissa

Janet Jackson's hands were full on Mother's Day because she spent it with a firm grip on her adorable 1-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana.

Janet and the kid spent Sunday in a Beverly Hills park. Janet's bodyguard also accompanied them and looks like he's picked up some manny skills ... toting the kid around. No word if the matching blue outfits was a planned thing.

Eissa's dad is businessman Wissam Al Mana, but he hasn't been in the picture since he and Janet split last year, right after Eissa was born. It was a nasty breakup with the two fighting over custody, but looks like Janet's all smiles now ... at least on Mom's Day.

We're guessing Janet spent part of the day with her mom, Katherine, who's living in the L.A. area.