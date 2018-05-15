Damon Wayans Rages on Fired 'Lethal Weapon' Costar Clayne Crawford

Damon Wayans Ding Dong, Clayne Crawford is Dead To Me on 'Lethal Weapon'

Damon Wayans is blasting his former "Lethal Weapon" costar, Clayne Crawford, as a menace to everyone on the show's set, and blaming him for the stunt that left him bloodied.

Damon claims Clayne smashed a male costar in the mouth with a bottle, and insists it was not an accident. Before he was fired, Clayne also directed some episodes of the FOX drama, and Damon claims he "Relished in making females cry. And struck fear in cast and crew."

During a since-deleted Twitter rant, Damon posted a pic of a sticker he says other staffers posted around the set referring to Crawford as an "emotional terrorist."

He's also really pissed about a stunt during a Crawford-directed episode where shrapnel cut the back of his head. Damon is blaming him for a lack of safety measures on set.

Damon says he waited until FOX picked up the show for its third season before dancing on Crawford's TV grave. When they start shooting the new season ... Seann William Scott will take over the role of Martin Riggs.

Safe to say ... Damon's feeling too old for this s**t.