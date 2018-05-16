'The Gifted' Stars Marvel Needs a Muslim Superhero Good on Them for Doing It!

'The Gifted' Stars Coby Bell & Emma Dumont Praise Marvel's 1st Muslim Hero

EXCLUSIVE

Marvel says it's bringing its first Muslim superhero to the big screen, and a couple of the universe's smaller screen actors say it's about time ... 'cause we need a new normal.

We ran into Coby Bell and Emma Dumont at LAX -- who both star in FOX's "The Gifted," which is a spin-off of the X-Men series -- and they give their bosses at Marvel major props for discussing how to bring their Pakistani-American character, Ms. Marvel, to life.

Marvel is planning to do Miss Marvel after Captain Marvel y’all



Muslims. Prepare to finally be represented. pic.twitter.com/SKFofLDmBt — R O D Y ⚡️ IW SPOILERS (@StaarksHeart) May 12, 2018

The president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, told the BBC this week that the studio plan on introducing Kamala Khan once they got Brie Larson's movie, "Captain Marvel," out of the way in 2019. Coby and Emma are looking forward to it for a few different reasons.

Coby says he wants his kid growing up to see heroes of color as the standard, not the exception ... even shouting out Obama in comparison. Emma's take is ... more broad strokes.