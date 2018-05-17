Michael Cohen Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Plays 'Fast and Loose' with The Truth

Michael Cohen Calls Michael Avenatti 'Reckless,' 'Wanton' and 'Fast and Loose'

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Cohen wants an order protecting the information seized by the FBI, arguing it's not fair game because of the attorney-client privilege and that the opposing lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is shady.

Cohen calls Avenatti's behavior in his docs, "reckless and wanton." He refers to Avenatti as having "questionable tactics" and a "fast and loose style."

As for the questionable tactics, he says Avenatti attributed certain "fraudulent" wire transfers to another Michael Cohen. He also says he claimed to have bank records belonging to Cohen ... something that isn't kosher.

Cohen says he wants to keep Avenatti and his client, Stormy Daniels, a mile away from docs collected during the criminal investigation, arguing they have no business getting access to these records.