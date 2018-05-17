Rudy Giuliani Doubles Down That Trump Can't Be Indicted Even If He Shoots Someone

Rudy Giuliani said there's no room for interpretation -- Prez Trump can't be indicted ... even if he shoots someone.
We got Giuliani arriving at Reagan National Airport on Thursday and reminded him what Trump said in January 2016, when he was the then-GOP frontrunner. You'll recall Trump bragged that his popularity among his base was so strong he could stand in the middle of 5th Ave. and shoot somebody and not lose any voters.
With that in mind, our guy pressed Giuliani and wondered if he still thinks a President can't be indicted, even under those circumstances. Remember ... Giuliani claims a member of Robert Mueller's special counsel team acknowledged the President cannot be indicted.
Check it out ... Giuliani then lays down a step-by-step process of how Mueller's team has to handle a sitting Prez.