Bow Wow Give Lil Tay a Pass on Fake Ass Vids ... 9-Yr-Olds Gotta Eat Too!!

Bow Wow Defends Lil Tay Over Poser IG Videos

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Tay getting busted for frontin' about her cars and her money is simply her take on the infamous Bow Wow Challenge ... according to BW, himself.

We got Bow Wow Friday in Marietta, GA -- where he's shooting a music video -- and got his take on the foul-mouthed 9-year-old rapper who was recently exposed as a social media fraud. Her red sports car really belongs to her realtor mom's ex-boss, and all the fancy cribs are just homes her mom was showing.

Bow Wow says don't knock Tay's hustle 'cause she's just doing her j-o-b ... which is to entertain her 2 million followers. In fact, sounds like he has a project in mind for her.

Lil advice for Lil Tay, this could be an actual paying gig -- unlike talking trash on Danielle Bregoli. Although that's also pretty damn entertaining.