Kylie Jenner S.F. Pop-Up Shop Draws Thousands!!

Kylie Jenner's San Francisco Pop-Up Shop Draws Thousands

Breaking News

Kylie Jenner's pop-up shop damn near shut down an entire major city ... and this ain't lip service.

Kylie was in San Francisco where more than 2,000 crazed fans of the pouty reality star/makeup mogul took over ... as lines snaked around Union Square. How intense and important was this for Kylie fanatics? Tons of fans reportedly camped out and started lining up since Wednesday. Yikes!

Several streets had to be shut down in order to reign in the chaos. The shop opened at 10 AM. The draw wasn't just her famous lip kits, Kyshadows or Kyliners -- but Kylie herself.

According to Kylie ... the pop-up shop featured "custom San Francisco merchandise." Now that's catering to your crowd.