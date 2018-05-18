The Royal Wedding Has Fans All Over the World Ready to Celebrate

The Royal wedding's got women AND men of all ages -- and all over the U.K. -- dolled up and ready to celebrate the historic event.
With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials less than 24 hours away, fans wasted no time getting in the spirit by throwing on their best red, white and blue -- Union Jack and Old Glory -- to honor the couple.
Seriously, they're head-to-toe in this stuff, and you gotta see it! Imagine what's gonna happen tomorrow.
As we reported ... Meghan will be walked down the aisle by Prince Charles. TMZ broke the story ... Meghan's dad, Thomas, planned to but at the last hour couldn't fly to England because of heart surgery.