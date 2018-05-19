American Bishop Steals Show at Meghan and Harry's Wedding

Meghan and Harry's Wedding American Bishop Steals Show

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle were front and center -- obviously -- at their wedding, but the surprise star turned out to be an American Bishop who gave a stirring sermon about love.

The Bishop's presence is significant for a bunch of reasons ... notably, an American took to the pulpit at a Royal Wedding. Bishop Curry is the head of the Episcopal Church in Chicago. Also, not lost is the fact he's African American, as is Meghan. It's especially poignant given what happened several months ago, when Princess Michael of Kent wore a racist "blackamoor" broach when she met Meghan.

Bishop Curry gave a stirring speech about love ... which had Meghan and Harry smiling.