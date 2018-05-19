Rapper Trippie Redd Talks Trump, Lil Tay and Tekashi69 Before Security Confrontation

Trippie Redd Talks Trump, Tay and Tekashi ... Before Clash with Security

Rapper Trippie Redd makes it clear who he f***s with and who he doesn't, but one thing we don't know yet ... why a bouncer was so pissed at his crew.

We got the 18-year-old rapper leaving Delilah in Weho Friday with his entourage, and he's got takes on meeting with President Trump, foul-mouthed 9-year-old rapper Lil Tay, and Tekashi69 ... and that last take's sure to heat up their beef.

But the real fireworks came as Trippie's ride was trying to drive away, but a bouncer from Delilah got in the street and blocked them from leaving. The rapper got around him pretty quick ... but things got heated with the car the rest of his crew was in.

We're told the bouncer was trying to stop them because there was a fight in the restaurant earlier ... and Trippie's guys were allegedly connected.

Clearly, they didn't want to stick around and talk about it.