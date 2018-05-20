Streetball Legend Larry 'Bone Collector' Williams Going for NBA Deal at 37 Years Old

Streetball Legend Bone Collector Gunning for NBA Deal ... at 37 Years Old!!

Can Bone Collector really ball at the NBA level at 37 years old? He thinks he can ... and tells TMZ Sports he's seriously making a push to get a shot with a pro team.

Bone Collector -- real name Larry Williams -- famously killed EVERYONE on the AND1 mixtapes back in the day -- but says he still balls out all the time with a stable of NBA stars, including Steph Curry.

"I think I'll be a good 6th-man addition to a team," B.C. says ... noting that he looks up to guys like 41-year-old Vince Carter for inspiration.

Watch the video ... dude's still as confident as ever -- telling TMZ Sports he's still breaking ankles in the gym and bragging, "Nobody can guard me."

SOMEBODY MAKE THIS HAPPEN!!!