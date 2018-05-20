SNL Spoofs Royal Wedding Reception with Prince Harry

SNL Royal Wedding Reception ... We're Just as Screwed Up as You!!!

SNL parodied the Royal wedding reception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the funny is also relatable ... everyone has screwed up family members.

Mikey Day played Prince Harry and walked through the party introducing friends and relatives from both sides ... from a royal with pedophile tendencies to a "Deal or No Deal" briefcase model.

Shout out to Alex Moffat for his Prince William impersonation, and Tiny Fey for Auntie Creepy.

Of course a portion of the reception is devoted to Meghan's warring fam ... truth is, in this case reality is way more interesting than parody.

One hilarious line ... when one of the partygoers asks the Queen if she's pissed off over "The Crown," because the show makes her look like a bitch!