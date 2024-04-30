Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Hits Back at Haters After Meeting Hall Pass

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, caught heat over a video where she met her "hall pass" -- something the internet was outraged about ... but she's not sweating it, and neither is hubby.

The podcaster recently uploaded a TikTok meeting Chris Cerulli -- the lead singer for Motionless in White -- at Las Vegas' Sick New World music festival. Right from the get-go in her caption ... she made it clear this is a dude she'd love to bang.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Bunnie wrote, "When you finally get to meet your hall pass," and she also joked "You could say we're in love now." Pretty innocent, obviously ... but folks flooded her comments anyway, with a lot of folks giving her side eye, y'know -- since she's married and all.

Basically, they felt she was disrespecting Jelly Roll by pronouncing a "hall pass" publicly. JR was in on the joke though, commenting on the vid himself and writing "Bout time." Bunnie also made it clear that Jelly himself actually set up this meet and greet ... he was behind it.

People still gave her flak though ... and Bunnie further addressed this on Facebook, fully explaining her intention behind it -- and how she and Jelly aren't stressing it at all.

Bunnie said she and Jelly were laughing at all the people outraged on his behalf -- adding, "Sorry y'all aren't comfortable in your own skin & too insecure to let your s/o joke around. I'd hate to live in a cage like that. Y’all forget my husband is my bestfriend & love of my life."

There's also a double standard going on -- which Bunnie flagged. She said nobody gave Jelly any s*** last year when he got to meet his "crush" Taylor Swift at the Grammys.

Bunnie and Jelly have faced a lot of criticism online for various things ... prompting the country singer to even leave social media altogether, with people bullying him over his weight.