NBA's Sterling Brown Arrest Video Released Shows NBA Player Getting Tased

New police video shows Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown being tased by aggressive cops during a ridiculous confrontation stemming from a parking violation.

It all went down around 2 AM on January 26 in Milwaukee when cops responded to a report of a car parked across 2 handicap spaces in an empty Walgreen's parking lot.

The cop on scene aggressively confronts Brown and begins to question him about the parking job.

Brown remains calm throughout the ordeal -- but the police officer continues to escalate the situation ... seemingly unnecessarily ... until several more cops arrive.

At one point, the cops order Brown to take his hands out of his pockets but Brown responds, "I got stuff in my hands."

At that point, cops swarm Brown from all sides and wrestle him to the ground.

A few seconds later, you hear an officer yell for the taser and Brown gets shocked.

You can hear Brown moaning in pain.

Sterling has said he did NOTHING to warrant cops using the taser and claimed the video would exonerate him.

Brown has issued a statement saying, "My experience in January with the Milwaukee Police Department was wrong and shouldn’t happen to anybody."

"What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked."

"This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future."

The mayor of Milwaukee, Tom Barrett, said he was concerned that there could be a public backlash over the incident.