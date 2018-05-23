Stormy Daniels Eat Your Heart Out, Trump ... I Got a Key to WeHo!!!

'Stormy Daniels Day' is Official in West Hollywood After She Gets Key to City

'Stormy Daniels Day' is official in West Hollywood -- the mayor just declared it, the porn star thanked the crowd after receiving a key to the city ... and yes, this is real news.

Stormy was honored in front of Chi Chi La Rue's Wednesday by Mayor John J. Duran and Mayor Pro Tem John D'Amico -- who peppered in a "joke" before presenting her with the key.

Daniels then gave a quick thank you speech and praised the community for its principles of treating everyone with fairness and dignity ... and standing up to bullies.

Clearly, that part was meant to tweak President Trump -- something Stormy has plenty of experience doing. Allegedly.