Wayne Rooney Touches Down in D.C.

EXCLUSIVE
He's heeeeeere!!
Wayne Rooney -- one of the most famous soccer players on the planet -- has touched down in Washington D.C. to discuss an MLS contract with D.C. United.
The 32-year-old British superstar -- who currently plays for Everton -- didn't say much when he landed at Reagan Airport on Wednesday ... but people are expecting him make a lot of noise if he does get a deal done.
Rooney's reportedly very close to signing on the dotted line -- with the Washington Post reporting he's already begun house hunting.
Not everyone is stoked about Rooney coming to MLS ... Alexi Lalas told us he thinks Wayne is washed up and won't move the needle.
"He might fill some seats, but not that many seats."
Guess we'll find out soon enough ...