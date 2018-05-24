Donald Glover This is Lando's America

Donald Glover Keeps it Gucci in NYC Before 'Solo' Release

Donald Glover's keeping it Gucci leading up to the release of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" ... perfectly in tune with his character in the movie.

The new Lando Calrissian was spotted looking cool on a hot NYC day while walking with his girlfriend/baby mama, Michelle, back to their hotel Thursday ... all he's missing is a stylish cape.

The highly anticipated 'Solo' film features Glover as young Lando and Alden Ehrenreich as young Han ... and opens tonight worldwide.

Donald doesn't seem like he's sweating it.