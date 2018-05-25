Nick Diaz Busted for Domestic Violence

Nick Diaz Arrested in Las Vegas for Domestic Violence

Breaking News

Nick Diaz was arrested Thursday night in Las Vegas for domestic violence ... and he'll remain behind bars until at least Saturday morning ... TMZ has confirmed.

The UFC superstar is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and he's been charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation as well as misdemeanor domestic battery ... according to MMAJunkie, which first reported the arrest.

The outlet reports 12 units were dispatched to the scene and the 34-year-old was combative with cops during the arrest. The alleged victim was taken to a local hospital.

Bail's been set at $18k but Nick can't post bail until after his court hearing ... scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. local time.

Story developing ...