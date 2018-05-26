Beastie Boys' Mike D Says Upcoming Book Isn't a Typical Memoir

Mike D Here's What I Can Tell You About 'Beastie Boys Book' ...

Mike D says the highly anticipated book about the Beastie Boys isn't exactly a memoir -- it's not sexually explicit enough -- but if the charts are any indication ... it's gonna make some noise.

We got the rapper at LAX Friday and asked if he could dish any details on the upcoming "Beastie Boys Book" about his days with Ad-Rock and the late MCA -- he confirms it includes a cookbook ... and straightens out our camera guy on how many pages it is.

Mike doesn't give away much else, but we know the cooking portion's from chef Roy Choi, and the book includes contributions by Wes Anderson, Amy Poehler and Spike Jonze.

He's also said it will be "unlike any other music book."

"Beastie Boys Book" doesn't get released until October 30, but it's already the #1 seller in Amazon's Rap Music category. Now ... enjoy this music video.