Dikembe Mutombo Says He Definitely Plans To Wear Craig Sager Jacket

Dikembe Mutombo Honored To Get Craig Sager Jacket ... and I'm Gonna Wear It!

Dikembe Mutombo says he's gonna show the world just how honored he is to receive the Craig Sager Strong Award ... by actually wearing the crazy Craig Sager-inspired jacket given to the winner.

It was just announced that Mutombo would be the recipient of the 2018 award ... which is given to individuals who display courage, compassion and grace to their fellow man.

We got Mutombo at LAX and asked if he planned to actually wear the jacket, which is a replica of the crazy multicolored joints Sager liked to rock when he was a reporter (NBA coach Monty Williams won last year), and Dikembe said YES.

"I already bought the shoes to go with it!"

BTW ... if you thought Dikembe was done being a real-life superhero, he's not -- telling our guy he's planning on building a school in the Congo to honor the memory of his father, in addition to the hospital he's built for his mother.

